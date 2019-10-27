February 8, 1945 - October 19, 2019
Lee Anthony Unland, 74, of Lincoln died peacefully at home after a short illness, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born Feb. 8, 1945 in Lincoln to L. Carroll & Rachel G. (McClellan) Unland. A lifelong Lincoln resident, Lee graduated from Lincoln High in 1963 and UNL in 1968.
He was in the U.S. Army M.P. Corps from 1969 – 1971. He served as a Lincoln Police Officer and retired from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Lee also worked as an announcer at local radio stations, including KUCV-FM and on the sales staff at Ben Simon's clothing store.
He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by several cousins.
Lee requested cremation and no services are planned at this time. Memorials in Lee's name may be made to the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation or the Capital Humane Society. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com