Lee Anthony Unland, 74, of Lincoln died peacefully at home after a short illness, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. A Celebration of Lee's Life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-4PM in the Club Room at Hy-Vee on 84th & Holdrege in Lincoln. Lee's friends, acquaintances and relatives are invited to attend. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com