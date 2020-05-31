LeAnna L. Matthes
LeAnna L. Matthes

June 26, 1930 - May 29, 2020

LeAnna L. Matthes 89, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born June 26, 1930 at Tobias, Nebraska to Adolph and Hulda Bartels. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, in Tobias, NE.

Preceded in death her husband, Delmo Matthes; parents; parents-in-law and sister Eileen Brauer. Survived by sisters: Ruth (Dean) Albers; Shirley (Bill) Obermier; brother-in-law, Wesley (Betty) Matthes and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on June 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Covid 19 Restrictions. lincolnfh.com.

