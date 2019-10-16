Leah J. (Jacoby) Magee

March 2, 1928 - October 12, 2019
Leah J. Magee (Jacoby) passed away peacefully October 12th at the age of 91 with her devoted husband of 70 years Robert by her side. Youngest of 11 children and the last surviving sibling, she was born March 2nd, 1928 to Andrew and Elizabeth (Irick) Jacoby in Lincoln, NE and raised in the Russian Bottoms of Lincoln. She met her husband Robert, while working at Magee's clothing store. On April 8, 1949, they married at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The couple raised six children together. Leah taught Sunday School and served as an elder at Westminster. She served as chair of the Board of Women Deacons where her favorite responsibility was visiting the elderly in nursing homes who could not attend church.
After taking a Bible class for two years and teaching Bethel Bible at Westminster she decided to go to college and earn a degree in education.Leah earned her undergraduate degree and Master's Degree in education from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. She became a Lincoln Public School teacher at the age of 50 and taught 8th and 9th graders at Goodrich Middle School. She retired from teaching at the age of 68. In retirement, Leah and Bob traveled extensively taking their grandchildren on vacations and daytrips.
Leah is survived by her husband Robert, sons Bruce and his wife Gayle (Olympia, WA), Doug (Arvada, CO), David (Papillion, NE), Brian (Omaha, NE), Stuart and his wife Amy (Santa Barbara, CA) and daughter Laura (Lincoln, NE), 14 grandchildren (Ryan, Meredith, Ashriel, Kylah, Micalah, Tyler, Connor, Matthew, Brian, Jr., Charlie, Hallie, Evan, Madeline and Nathan, and 11 great grandchildren (Caden, Kellia, Aubrey, Kiley, Scarlett, Harlowe, Taryn, Annabeth, Charlotte, Emerson, and Liam).
Memorial services for Leah are Saturday, October 19th at 10:00 am in the chapel at Wyuka Cemetery & Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE. There will be a small reception following the memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to People's City Mission in Lincoln, NE in memory of Leah J. Magee.
The family wishes to thank Leah's caregivers at the Waterford, Tabitha and St. Croix for their loving care and support they provided during these final weeks of her life.
Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com