Lea Jean Petersen

April 29, 1958 - May 8, 2023

Lea Jean Petersen born April 29, 1958 in Wakefield, NE, to Albert and Donna Grashorn entered into rest May 8, 2023. Lea loved her children and grandchildren to the moon and back.

She taught pre-k for many years and that was her joy. She later became a nanny for the Youssef family which they welcomed her as part of their family. She loved her Oklahoma Sooners! Football was her passion as well as music.

Lea is preceded in death by her father; one son, Daniel Lorin; brothers: Lonny and Lorin; sister, Lori; grandparents, George and Nettie Reibold, Dick and Agnas Grashorn; special aunt and uncle, Jim and Violet Scott; also several other aunts and uncles.

She is survived by son, Travis (Becky) Koester of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Bobbie Jo Petersen of Lincoln NE; daughter, Billie Jo (Mark) Kophamer of Bristol, TN; daughter, Danica Jo (Juan) Guerra of Fort Worth, TX; and son, Trucker Petersen and girlfriend April of Lincoln, NE; and special sister, Ann Meyers of Scottsdale, AZ; and brother, Larry Grashorn of Wayne, NE. Grandchildren: Isaiah, Josiah, David, Rosalie, Jack, Jaxon and Jericho; and beloved pets, Razz and Timber.

A Celebration of life with be held May 20, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Lincoln Berean Church in Lincoln, NE.