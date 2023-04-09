Lawrence W. Mero
November 5, 1946 - April 6, 2023
Lincoln - Preceded in death by wife Linda (Guttu) Mero. Survived by children Wendy (David) Himley, Jodi (Steve) Boland, Cory (Amber) Mero, 7 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 6 siblings, family and friends.
Visitation Friday 9:00 - 10:00 AM at church. Funeral Service 10:00 AM Friday (4/14/23) at St. Patrick Catholic Church 508 Angus St. Gretna, NE. Memorials to the family to be determined later. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com