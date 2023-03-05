Lawrence R. (Larry) Merriman

January, 2023

Lawrence R. (Larry) Merriman passed away January 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born December 20, 1942 to Katy and Bud Merriman. He was an instructor at Southeast Community College in Milford. After retirement Larry volunteered at Gere Library and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War years. His keen mind, extensive knowledge and sense of humor made him a valuable asset in many settings.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim. He is survived by his wife, Sara Wolter, siblings and spouses: Corky Merriman and Vicky; and Mike Merriman; Mary Mathias and Tom and Janene Ulmer and Gina; sister-in-law Teri Bliven, sister-in-law Maggie Drohan and brother-in-law, Dennis Reber and many nieces and nephews.

Private Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in charge of Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln. Condolences at trumpmemorials.com.