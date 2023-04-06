Larry Heaslip died Tuesday, April 4, 2023. He was blessed with 82 years of life with friends and family. He was born in Lackawanna, NY. He was the son of George and Vera Heaslip and was fully welcomed and loved by the Bom family when he married his wife Alexis (Bom) Heaslip. Larry was a quiet, kind, and funny guy. He would never say no to a burger and fries. He loved to play the guitar and sang in both the St. Mary's and St. Teresa's choirs. He served as a lector at St. Mary's church. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and could be seen wearing his favorite Bills hat almost every day. Larry's biggest legacy was his love. From playing “bogwon” with his children to caring for his wife every day through the years of her cancer; the love of a husband and father shone through.