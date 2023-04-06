Lawrence “Larry” Delano Heaslip
October 28, 1940 - April 4, 2023
Larry Heaslip died Tuesday, April 4, 2023. He was blessed with 82 years of life with friends and family. He was born in Lackawanna, NY. He was the son of George and Vera Heaslip and was fully welcomed and loved by the Bom family when he married his wife Alexis (Bom) Heaslip. Larry was a quiet, kind, and funny guy. He would never say no to a burger and fries. He loved to play the guitar and sang in both the St. Mary's and St. Teresa's choirs. He served as a lector at St. Mary's church. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and could be seen wearing his favorite Bills hat almost every day. Larry's biggest legacy was his love. From playing “bogwon” with his children to caring for his wife every day through the years of her cancer; the love of a husband and father shone through.
Larry is survived by his son; Fr. Andrew Heaslip of the Lincoln Diocese, daughter and son-in-law; Dwain and Lisa (Heaslip) Bales of Lincoln, his granddaughter; Magdalena “Maggie” Bales of Lincoln, his sister-in-law, and brother-in-law; Charlene (Bom) Zweerink and Charles Zweerink of Lincoln, his sister-in-law; Carol Bom of Lincoln, his niece Sara (Bom) Simonsen of Lincoln and his sister Sandy Heaslip of Sarasota, FL. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Alexis Heaslip, mother-in-law; Dr. Olga Bom, brother-in-law; Phil Bom, and his sisters; Seal and Carol Heaslip.
Visitation will be from 5:30- 6:30 pm on Monday, April 10 at Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home at 4040 A Street, Lincoln NE 68510. The Rosary Vigil will follow at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 1420 K Street, Lincoln NE 68508. A luncheon and burial at Calvery Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass. Memorials may be sent to the St. Mary's Catholic Church restoration fund.