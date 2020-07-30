× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence “Larry” A. Weinandt, Jr.

February 11, 1932 - July 27, 2020

Larry was born February 11, 1932. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, WI in 1950, and was a graduate of Wisconsin State College. Larry served in the U.S. Army from November 19, 1952 until September 4, 1954, during the Korean War. He was employed at the Fremont Department of Utilities until retiring in 1995. Larry married Mary Ann Sedlacek on June 7, 1958, in Weston, NE.

Larry was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Fr Leo J Raus Assembly. He was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post #20, and a member and past chief of 40 & 8 Voiture 1018 of Fremont. Larry was chairman of the American Legion Baseball Post 20 Program for over 50 years, and also served on the American Legion's State Athletic Committee for 30+ years. He was inducted into the Fremont High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

Larry is survived by his sons, Tony (Dawn) Weinandt of Fremont and Tom (Thea) Weinandt of Omaha; daughters, Lori (Kevin) Connick of Lincoln and Amy (Zach) Sorensen of Fremont; brother, Bill (Cathy) Weinandt of Eden Prairie, MN and 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; and 2 brothers, Jim and Ronnie Weinandt.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont with Rev. Father Walter Nolte officiating. Live streaming of the mass will be available at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Church and continue one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. Knights of Columbus Living Rosary will be said 6:00 PM, Sunday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Masks are required. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Fremont with military honors. Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post #20 Baseball and Fremont High School Athletic Booster Club.Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

