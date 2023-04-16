Lawrence Iven May

May 7, 1944 - April 6, 2023

In the early morning hours of April 6th, God called home his son, Lawrence May. He was 78 years old.

Born in May in 1944 to wonderful parents Iven and Anne May of Lincoln, Larry was the third of ten children. Growing up in Hickman, he learned the values of work, family and faith. Picking up life-long skills on family farms, sweeping the grain elevator, and plumbing expertise from his father, he soon set his sights on his education. First to Seminary School for a year, then the University of Nebraska. His first teaching assignment was at Norris. Later he began a career in administration at Norfolk Catholic. Ambitious and eager for challenges, he eventually took his talents to teach overseas starting in Iran. The experience was transformative.

In 1977, he married his soul mate and the love of his life, Sandra (Meyer) of Lincoln. The two embarked on a series of adventures spanning the globe - snorkeling in Cyprus, riding elephants in Sri Lanka, floating in the Dead Sea, climbing the steps of Machu Picchu in Peru, hiking in the rain forests of Brasil, scaling the peaks of Petra in Jordan, and walking on the hallowed steps of the Holy Land in Jerusalem. Together, they lived and taught at International Schools for years in multiple countries in South America, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean. For over 45 years, they never left each other's side.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife, Sandy; his sisters Loretta Danczak, Pat (Jack) Scott, Annette (Bob) Miller; his brothers Bob (Donna), Keith (Pat), Ed (Mary), Joe (Rhonda), Ken (Irene); mother in-law “Miss Betty” Meyer; in-laws Dale Meyer, Linda (Randy) Klimm, Johnny (Rhonda) Meyer. He also loved his three children: Angie (Pete), Keith (Joanne), and Benjamin (Sandy), along with his four beautiful grandchildren (Mahala, Chloe, Jackie, and Zachary). He was preceded in death by his parents, Iven and Anne May; father in-law John Meyer; his sister, Yvette Smolik; in-laws Robert Smolik, Lambert Danczak, and Larry Meyer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22nd at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. The Rosary will take place at 10:30 followed by the funeral mass at 11:00. The internment will be private.