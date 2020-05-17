× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 10, 1919 - May 11, 2020

Lawrence Edward Henry Wulf, age 101 of Avoca, Nebraska passed away May 11, 2020. He was born May 10, 1919 on the family farm near Otoe Nebraska, a place that was dear to him. He was born to Edward and Ella (Schomaker) Wulf, who preceded him in death, as did spouses, Eunice Wellman, Mary Leirly, an infant daughter Cynthia, and his sister Pauline.

He is survived by his children, Dennis Wulf (Sharon), Brian Wulf (Dixie), Becky McKim (Rob), Doug Wulf (Martha) and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lawrence was 1937 graduate of Avoca High School and attended Lincoln School of Commerce and the University of Nebraska. During WWII, he piloted a B-24 bomber in the 22nd Bomb Group of the 5th Air Force of the Army Air Corps in the Asian-Pacific Theater. His passion for flying and service continued in the U.S. Air Force Reserves until 1979. He retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel.