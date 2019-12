Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Lawrence E. Meints, 94, Beatrice, died December 5, 2019. He was born November 27, 1925. Funeral: 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019, Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pickrell. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home on Saturday 8:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M., Sunday 8:00 A.M. - noon, and then 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., and Monday at the church. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice, www.foxfuneralhome.net