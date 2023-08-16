Lawrence C. Bausch M.D.

March 26, 1941- August 10, 2023

Visitation: Thursday August 24, 2023, 5 to 7 pm, followed by a Vigil Service, 7 pm, at the West Center Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday August 25, 2023, 10:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation or Nebraska Alzheimer's Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com

