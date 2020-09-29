Lawrence and Margaret Mach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence “Larry” J. & Margaret “Marty” A. Mach

September 25, 202

Lawrence “Larry” J. and Margaret “Marty” A. Mach of rural Weston, NE, entered into eternal rest together in an auto accident on September 25, 2020 in Wahoo, NE.

They are survived by children, Ross (Emily) Mach of Columbus, NE, Ryan (Ashley) Mach of Gilbert, AZ and Wendy Mach of Weston, NE; grandchildren, Brady, Bennett, Ensley and Wyatt; Marty's siblings, Ray (Elaine) Coleman, Marie (Dan) Pallat and Steve (KayLynn) Coleman; Larry's siblings, Roger (Kami) Mach, Dale Mach, Joe (Julie) Mach and Lyle (Linda) Mach; Marty's sisters-in-law, Betty Coleman and Joanie Coleman; Larry's brother-in-law, Paul Plybon; many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial, Fri. (10/2/2020) 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thurs. (10/1/2020) 4-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters Rosary all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment with military honors at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Plasi, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. The Rosary and funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.