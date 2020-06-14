× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 1920 - June 10, 2020

Lawrence Alvin Glaser, age 99, Lincoln, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ 06/10/2020. Born to Alvin and Hulda (Milbrath) Glaser on his father's birthday in December, 1920 on the family farm near Lakefield MN. Married Dorothy Bisch in Aberdeen, WA in 1947 and they shared 63 years of marriage.

Graduate 1938, Okabena High School, Okabena, MN; US Navy (Seabees) veteran, WWII. Member First Lutheran, Lincoln. Lincoln employers included the Jewel Tea Company and Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Retired to Holiday Island, AR and then to Phoenix, AZ before returning to Nebraska in 1999. In his active years Larry enjoyed dancing, camping, golf, travel, and playing cards. In his last years he was still playing music by ear on his keyboard and exercising in his apartment.

Survivors: Daughter Cathy (Michael) Gorka, Lincoln; son Rod (Kathy) Glaser, Ozark, MO; grandsons Ryan Gorka, Lincoln and Scott (Jordin) Gorka, Lincoln; great-grandchildren Henley, Rocco and Sylvie, AFS daughter, Sophie (Charoenratha) Ratanaya, Bangkok, Thailand; brother Luther (Leona) Glaser, Lakefield, MN; sister Gerrie Onischuk, St. Paul, MN; sister-in-law, Barbara (Wally) Kolsrud, Lakeville, MN. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy and siblings, Mick, Len, Ed, Peggy and Gene.