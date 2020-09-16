× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 14, 2020

Lavonne L. “Bonnee” (Brooks) Morris, 88, of Lincoln, danced her way into the arms of her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2020. Born to Earl and Clara (Gronewald) Brooks in Gothenburg, NE. Bonnee was an amazing person and everyone who met her loved her. She would help others see the “positive” in any situation.

Preceded in death by her parents, infant son Steven, and husband Thomas (A1C-USAF), 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Bonnee is survived by daughter Terri (Gary) Rowe, Michigan; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren in Michigan; sister Gladys Jolliffe, Malcolm; many nieces and nephews; dearly loved family members Steve, Sue and Shawn Phillips, and Cindy Jacobson, Lincoln; special friends Phyllis and Doug Happel, Mary Flessner, and Diana Kunath, and all her dancing “family” that were near and dear to her heart.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday (9-17-20) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendanceA private burial will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, NE.Memorials may be given to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.Condolences online at Roperandsons.com