LaVonne Kelley Ogren of Lincoln, NE passed away on April 9, 2023 at the age of 100. LaVonne was born in 1923, the daughter of the late Florence (Poulson) and Fred Kelley of Stratford, IA. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Durrell and Eldon Kelley. LaVonne was the beloved wife of the late Harmon Ogren. She was a loving mother to her three sons: Gregory Ogren, Dr. Fred Ogren, and Dr. Eric Ogren (Amy). LaVonne was the cherished grandmother of Sarah Ogren (Chris Leech) and Andrew Ogren (Allie). She is also survived by numerous devoted nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friends. She was preceded in death by her niece Colleen Wolthius and her nephew Timothy Kelley. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt. LaVonne was a kind, gentle, and resilient person who treasured the time spent with her loved ones. Nothing brought her greater joy than living to see her grandchildren reach adulthood, and she was extremely proud of them.