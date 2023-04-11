LaVonne Kelley Ogren
April 9, 2023
LaVonne Kelley Ogren of Lincoln, NE passed away on April 9, 2023 at the age of 100. LaVonne was born in 1923, the daughter of the late Florence (Poulson) and Fred Kelley of Stratford, IA. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Durrell and Eldon Kelley. LaVonne was the beloved wife of the late Harmon Ogren. She was a loving mother to her three sons: Gregory Ogren, Dr. Fred Ogren, and Dr. Eric Ogren (Amy). LaVonne was the cherished grandmother of Sarah Ogren (Chris Leech) and Andrew Ogren (Allie). She is also survived by numerous devoted nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friends. She was preceded in death by her niece Colleen Wolthius and her nephew Timothy Kelley. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt. LaVonne was a kind, gentle, and resilient person who treasured the time spent with her loved ones. Nothing brought her greater joy than living to see her grandchildren reach adulthood, and she was extremely proud of them.
LaVonne and Harmon moved from Iowa to Washington D.C. in 1941, where they were married at National City Christian Church. They both worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Following several moves, they eventually returned to the Midwest in 1959 and Lincoln has been home since then. LaVonne was a member of First Christian Church in Lincoln for over 60 years.
Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to First Christian Church, 430 S.16th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508.