LaVonne Grace (Larsen) Buettner

Lavonne loved being a mom, enjoyed her boys' sports events and helped them grow into honest fine young men. Each of her 18 grandchildren were very special to her and a big part of her life. They gave her 40 great-grandchildren. She remembered all of their birthdays and made sure they had a homemade cake and gifts. They all knew they were important to her and loved by her.

In 2017, Lavonne and Ron moved from their home of 40 years in Lexington to Lincoln to be closer to their family and their doctors. In July 2019, she was diagnosed with A.L.S. and entered in Hospice care on Christmas Eve, 2019. While in Lincoln, they joined the North American Martyrs Catholic Church and she immediately joined many groups. Her favorite was the Alpha group.

She is survived by husband Ron of Lincoln, sons R. Joe and wife Lillian of Holdrege, John and wife Kim of Lincoln, Bill and wife Susan of Lincoln, sister Shirley and husband Richard Buettner of Virginia, and sister Pat and husband Jack Buettner of Arizona. Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Ina Larsen, her stepfather Al Rothfuss, daughter Susan Marie, sister Marilyn Meyer and husband Bill, brother Melvin Larsen and wife Ann, sisters-in-law Linda Buettner and Carolyn Jorgensen, and sister-in-law Clarice Luther and husband Gerald.

A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, 3 PM at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln, NE with Father Brian Connor and Father Paul Colling officiating. Her body was donated to science hoping it will be of help in finding a cure for others who have ALS, also known as Lou Gehrigs Disease. Memorials can be made to N.A.M. Altar Society, 1101 Isaac Dr., Lincoln, NE 68521; St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, 1214 N. Tyler St., Lexington, NE 68850; A.L.S. in the Heartland, 1320 S. 119th St., Omaha, NE 68144.

To send flowers to the family of LaVonne Buettner , please visit Tribute Store.