Beloved mother, family member and friend LaVon Svoboda, 84, of Lincoln passed away April 11, 2023. Funeral Service: 9:00 am Friday, April 14, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Belleville, KS at 1:30 pm. Visitation with family present from 5-7 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Roper and Sons.