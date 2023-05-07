Lavina Pearl Schwaninger

May 4, 2023

Lavina Pearl Schwaninger, 91, of Martell, NE, passed away May 4, 2023. Born in 1931, to Herbert and Hulda (Luetchens) Oehlerking.

Survivors include daughter, Deb (Rodney) Topp of Lincoln, NE; son, Greg (Cindy) Schwaninger of Hallam, NE; daughters: Kim (Bruce) Topp of Cortland, NE, Patti (Bob) Jones of Plattsmouth, NE; and son, David Schwaninger of Martell, NE; nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Loren Schwaninger; and brother.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE, and Tuesday 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with Family at Hallam United Methodist Church, 500 Main Street, Hallam, NE. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. There will be a Celebration of Lavina's life at Hallam United Methodist church at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Memorials to Hallam United Methodist Church.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.