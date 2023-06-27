Preceded in death by wife Ila Mae (King); one brother and six sisters. Survived by daughters RoxAnn Stolte of Bellevue, WA, Paulette Neemann (Roger) of Lincoln, NE. Granddaughter Eve Dunse (Matt) of Hickman, NE. Great granddaughters Aleigha Swan (Adam) of Lincoln, NE and Sadie Dunse of Hickman, NE. Great great granddaughter Anastasia Swan. Graveside service on Thursday June 29, 2023 at 10:00a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery (Gate 2). Visitation on Wednesday June 28, 2023 from 6-8p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials designated to The Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund or Bennet Fire and Rescue. For full obituary please visit www.lincolnfh.com