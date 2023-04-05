LaVerne I Ring, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was born on January 12, 1938 to Vernon and Mabel (Allen) Irwin in Albion, Nebraska. Member of Messiah Lutheran Church. LaVerne loved Nebraska sports, especially Nebraska Volleyball. She enjoyed watching HGTV, doing puzzles, word searches, watching the weather but most importantly her family. She was especially fond of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was always helping out, from being the laundry fairy to cooking meals. Her potato salad was her specialty.