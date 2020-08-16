August 15, 2020
LaVerne A Souchek, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away on August 15, 2020. Rosary will be held at 7 pm Tuesday, August 18, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St. Valparaiso. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 19, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso. lincolnfh.com
To send flowers to the family of LaVerne Souchek, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.