LaVerne A Souchek
LaVerne A Souchek

August 15, 2020

LaVerne A Souchek, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away on August 15, 2020. Rosary will be held at 7 pm Tuesday, August 18, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St. Valparaiso. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 19, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso. lincolnfh.com

