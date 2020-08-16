Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LaVerne A Souchek, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away on August 15, 2020. Rosary will be held at 7 pm Tuesday, August 18, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St. Valparaiso. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 19, at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso. lincolnfh.com