October 29, 2019
LaVern Wimer, age 93, of York, NE died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in York, NE. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Metz Chapel, York. Military Honors to follow services at the mortuary. Private family interment. Visitation will be held from 1-8 PM, Friday, November 1 at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Condolences at www.metzmortuary.com.