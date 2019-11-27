Lavern “Vern” W Scholl

May 22, 1935 – November 21, 2019

Vern was born in Vesta, NE to Chris & Alice Scholl. Growing up on the farm in Tecumseh, NE gave him incredible work ethic which speaks to his lifetime employment at Lincoln Telephone Company.

A dedicated husband to Jeanne (Doran) Scholl (deceased) and father of Lorri Brockman, Deanna Scholl, Lonni Scholl, Denise Scholl and sons-in-law Kevin Christensen and Brian Brockman. There are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Vern and Jeanne spent many years RVing after an early retirement and settled in Mercedes, TX where they lived full-time before moving to Golden Palms Retirement in Harlingen, TX whey they spent their final days.

A casual gathering will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home at 6800 S 14th Street, Saturday November 30th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries.