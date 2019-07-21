{{featured_button_text}}
LaVern “Mike” Eden

November 21, 1929 - July 20, 2019

LaVern “Mike” Eden, 89, of Cook, passed away on July 20, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1929.

Survived by wife Gayleen Eden; children: Mike (Kristi) Eden, Dixie (George) Formanack, Dennis (Shelli) Eden; grandchildren: John (Whitney) Eden, Lindsey (T.J.) Ehlers, Jason (Jessica) Eden, Brandi (Scot) Ballan and Dustin (Ashley) Formanack; 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Cook. Visitation: from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

