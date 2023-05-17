LaVern Marion Thomas

September 6, 1934 - May 12, 2023

LaVern Marion Thomas was born September 6, 1934, to Andrew and Anna (Schmit) Thomas on their family farm in Pawnee County, Nebraska. After graduating from Lewiston High School and military service, LaVern married Arlene Heideman on November 22, 1956. After moving to Lincoln, they had 3 children.

LaVern started his career working for the state of Nebraska in various positions, including Associate Warden of the Nebraska Penitentiary. After that LaVern transitioned into Real Estate, working for Ball Real Estate and then Woods Bros. He was named Real Estate Agent of the Year for the Lincoln Board of Realtors in 1986. He finished his working career as General Manager of Wyuka Cemetery in 1994.

In his retirement, LaVern was one of the founders of the Lincoln area Orphan Grain Train. He spent countless hours organizing fish feeds and collecting donations.

LaVern was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church holding various offices as Chairman, Elder, Treasurer, and Parish Fellowship.

LaVern is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughters, Linda (Tim) Turner, and Amy Newsom; son, Todd (Kim) Thomas; 3 granddaughters, Mackenzie (Bobby) Morgan, Tillie, and Zoe Newsom; 3 great-grandchildren, Remi, Spencer, and Magnolia Morgan; brothers, Marvin, and Jim Thomas. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Valeria Dezort; and brother, Gaylord Thomas.

Visitation Wednesday, May 17th from 5 – 7 PM at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Funeral Service to be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 2001 S. 11th Street, Lincoln on Thursday, May 18th at 10:30 AM. Burial immediately following at Wyuka Cemetery with reception following at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train, and Hallam American Legion #294.Condolences at wyuka.com