LaVae H. (Craig) Fattig

April 14, 1942 - May 27, 2023

LaVae was born on April 14, 1942 in Gothenburg, NE to Robert and Hazel Craig and passed away from this life on May 27, 2023 at the age of 81 years. LaVae grew up on their farm north of Brady, NE and attended country schools until she transferred to Brady Public School. She graduated from Brady High School in 1960 and attended Kearney State College. On July 1, 1962 she married Donald Fattig and to this union two children were born: Michael and Melissa.

She worked several jobs in Gothenburg, Brady and Ogallala. She later moved to Lincoln, NE and worked as a Claims Investigator for Medicare and Medicaid for the State of Nebraska until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Father-in-law and Mother-in-law.

She is survived by her children, Michael, Melissa (Phil Sinclair), two grandchildren, Nicole Fattig and Joshua Voss, one great granddaughter Kaelee Voss, her sister, Jan Egenberger (Donald), brothers-in law, William (Penny), and Robert (Marla), sister-in-law Pat Raeburn (Rodney), numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends and cousins.

A service was held in Kearney on June 1, 2023. Memorials may be directed to the family in Kearney, NE.