Laurine G Schweitzer
August 15 1920 - June 12, 2020
Born to Daniel & Amelia (Schrock) Lichti at Davenport, NE.
Services 10:00 a.m., Monday Salem Mennonite Church rural Shickley, NE. Visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020 1-8:00 p.m. with family present 1-3:00 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Geneva. Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Laurine Schweitzer, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.