Laurine G Schweitzer

August 15 1920 - June 12, 2020

Born to Daniel & Amelia (Schrock) Lichti at Davenport, NE.

Services 10:00 a.m., Monday Salem Mennonite Church rural Shickley, NE. Visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020 1-8:00 p.m. with family present 1-3:00 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Geneva. Online condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.

