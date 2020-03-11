Laurence “Larry” David Parker, Sr., age 93 of Lincoln, passed away March 9, 2020. Larry was born on November 1, 1926, in Pittsburgh County, Oklahoma, to Teddy and Ruth (Doyle) Parker. Larry served in the US Navy during WWII and he received a degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 1960. As a Petroleum Engineer for Halliburton, he traveled extensively for his work, spending a lot of time in South America. After retirement, he worked as a Petroleum Consultant for several companies in many different countries around the world.