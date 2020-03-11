November 1, 1926 - March 9, 2020
Laurence “Larry” David Parker, Sr., age 93 of Lincoln, passed away March 9, 2020. Larry was born on November 1, 1926, in Pittsburgh County, Oklahoma, to Teddy and Ruth (Doyle) Parker. Larry served in the US Navy during WWII and he received a degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 1960. As a Petroleum Engineer for Halliburton, he traveled extensively for his work, spending a lot of time in South America. After retirement, he worked as a Petroleum Consultant for several companies in many different countries around the world.
Larry is survived by his wife Janice; Son Laurence David Parker, Jr (wife Lori) Daughter Cyndi Parker (partner Blair Davis) Son Louis Dwayne Parker Four grandchildren: Nathan Lyle Parker (wife Katie), Brenten David Parker (wife Megan), Javier Martinez (wife Sienada) and Nina Robinson; seven great-grandchildren Brother Burton Edward Parker (wife Annette) Sister Barbara Mariano (husband Paul)
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Southview Baptist Church, 3434 South 13th St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com