May 26, 1952 - June 15, 2020
Laurence “Larry" Buller, 68, Lincoln, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife Karen, daughter Laura and Mark Weerheim, sons Michael and Bradley Buller; two adored grandchildren; stepchildren Daniel and Jessica Zimmerman; sister Virginia Morgan; brother Bruce (Kathy) Buller.
Visitation: 3-7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, Lincoln.
