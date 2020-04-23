Lauren Marie Celesky, 26, of rural Ceresco, NE, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in rural Ceresco, NE. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday (4/25) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE. Rosary, Friday (4/24) 6 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Lauren had a great love of children, so memorials can be directed to the family for future designation of a children's charity. Due to COVID-19 the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. The Rosary and Mass will only be available for the immediate family. A celebration will be held at a later date. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.