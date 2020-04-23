Lauren Marie Celesky
View Comments

Lauren Marie Celesky

{{featured_button_text}}

April 21, 2020

Lauren Marie Celesky, 26, of rural Ceresco, NE, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in rural Ceresco, NE. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday (4/25) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE. Rosary, Friday (4/24) 6 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Lauren had a great love of children, so memorials can be directed to the family for future designation of a children's charity. Due to COVID-19 the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. The Rosary and Mass will only be available for the immediate family. A celebration will be held at a later date. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Lauren Celesky, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News