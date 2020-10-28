October 24, 2020

Lauren Eugene Shirley, Sr., 86, of Lincoln, passed away on October 24, 2020. Born in Holbrook, NE, to Gerald and Cecilia (Thamolla) Shirley. Lauren enjoyed many hobbies such as restoring cars and antiques, woodworking, and dancing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and their many activities. He was a member of the Navy Reserves, as well as the Hickman Masonic Lodge.

His family includes his wife of 67 years, Joyce; daughter Laurie (Dan) Hotopp, all of Lincoln; sons Robert (Shirley Ann), Smithville, MO and Jerry (Barb), Rochester, MN; daughter-in-law Tina Shirley, Waukesha, WI; grandchildren Amy (Scott) Newcomer, Nick (Elaine) Shirley, Scott Shirley, Steven Shirley, Joshua (Julie) Shirley, Ruark (Kristin) Hotopp, Ryan (Mandy) Hotopp, Brad Shirley, Andy Shirley, Dalton Shirley, Jenna (Nick) O'Brien; 16 great grandchildren; Numerous extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by his son Lauren “Chip” Shirley, Jr., parents, and sister Margaret (Shirley) Kelly.

Funeral services to be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10). Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, also at the funeral home. If unable to attend services, a recorded version will be placed on roperandsons.com, following the service. Roper and Sons follows the Lancaster County Directed Health Measures adhering to limited capacity. Masks are required. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com