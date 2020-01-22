July 3, 1927 - January 16, 2020

Laurel W. Nelson, age 92, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born July 3, 1927 in Ceresco to Herbert W. and Esther V. (Walin) Nelson. Laurel married Rose M. Wageman on November 30, 1948.

He is survived by his wife Rose; children Gary (Lynette) Nelson, Marcia (Douglas) Tetley; grandchildren Stacey (Delta) Nelson, Crystal (Joel) Perrozzi, Julie (Dan) Stauffer, Joe (Angie) Lepore, James (Mellisa) Lepore; great-grandchildren Kolby Nelson, Jonah Perrozzi, Emilyn and Treycn Stauffer, Audrie, Maison, Payton, Nathan and Gage Lepore; sisters-in-law Wava Wageman, Eileen Wageman; nephews and nieces; a host of friends. Laurel was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Russel Lepore; grandchildren Rose Marie Lepore and William Dawson Stark.

Services 11 am Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco. Memorials may be made to the church. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information Immanuel Lutheran Church

216 West Main Street

