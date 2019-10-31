October 28, 2019
Laurel (Hust) Poland, 96, a resident of Sargent, NE, who lived in Lincoln, NE, the last three years, passed from this life on October 28, 2019 in Lincoln after a brief illness.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her son Doug of Sargent; daughter Kathy (Randy) Fiorelli of Anselmo; daughter Shirley (David) Williams of Lincoln; grandchildren Jeremy (Christine) Fiorelli of Broken Bow, Marci Fiorelli of Kearney, Kim Fiorelli of Bellevue, KeShara Poland of Ord, Garet (Cindy) Poland of Kenesaw, Isaac (Amy) Poland of Grafton, Owen Williams of Minneapolis, MN, and Emma Williams of Lincoln; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 step-great-great-grandchild. Laurel was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Poland.
Laurel's funeral will be held Saturday, November 2nd, at 2 PM at the United Methodist Church in Sargent. Burial immediately following at the Mount Hope Cemetery near Sargent, with a reception following, back at the church. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st, at the Sargent United Methodist Church, from 4 to 8 PM with the family present from 6 to 8 PM. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Sargent United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.