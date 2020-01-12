Laurel Ann Berg Muff
View Comments

Laurel Ann Berg Muff

{{featured_button_text}}

December 30, 1950 - January 6, 2020

Laurel Ann Berg Muff, 69, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Born to Walter H. & M. Garnette (Palmer) Berg on December 30, 1950. Laurel is preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Muff.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8PM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. A celebration of Laurel's life will be held at 1PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street. Memorials may be directed to the Abendmusik Concert Series at First Plymouth Church or The Richard M. Schultze Family American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Minneapolis, MN. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Laurel Muff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 17
Gathering of Family and Friends
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Laurel's Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Jan 18
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
First Plymouth Church
2000 D Street
Lincoln, NE 68502
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Laurel's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News