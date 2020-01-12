Laurel Ann Berg Muff, 69, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Born to Walter H. & M. Garnette (Palmer) Berg on December 30, 1950. Laurel is preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Muff.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8PM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. A celebration of Laurel's life will be held at 1PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street. Memorials may be directed to the Abendmusik Concert Series at First Plymouth Church or The Richard M. Schultze Family American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Minneapolis, MN. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com