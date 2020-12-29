December 25, 2020

Laura Jean Williams, 82, of Lincoln passed away on December 25, 2020. Laura was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1938. After graduating from Yeadon High School, she worked at General Electric Co., Philadelphia Works, as a stenographer where she met Richard, her husband of 61 years. Laura and her family moved from Utica, New York to Lincoln, NE in 1973, where she remained. She worked at Miller & Paine, Goodrich Dairy, First Tier Bank and Pegler-Sysco before opening and operating a home daycare. She later worked for the Lancaster County Election Office. Before retiring, she worked as Manager of Harbor West Mobile Home Court.

Laura was very active in the VFW 3606 Auxiliary and received numerous awards from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Lancaster County-City of Lincoln for her volunteer service. She enjoyed sewing, party planning, cooking large meals and raising children. After raising seven of her own, she took in three foster children. To many, she wasn't “Laura” or “Mrs. Williams”; they simply called her “Mom” and later “Grandma”. It wasn't unusual for family dinners to include priests, Husker Football players, co-workers, neighbors and friends. She will always be remembered for her generosity, storytelling, and the many family friendships she made by welcoming people of all ages, professions, races and ethnicities into her life, home and festivities.