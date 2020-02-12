Laura I. Ihrig
View Comments

Laura I. Ihrig

{{featured_button_text}}

September 20, 1962 - February 7, 2020

Laura I. Ihrig, 57, of Lincoln, died on February 7, 2020. Ms. Ihrig was born September 20, 1962 to James & Clara (Thompson) Ihrig in Blair, NE. Preceded in death by her father. Survived by her daughter, Marcy (Kyle) Clark; granddaughter Elise Clark, mother, Clara Ihrig; sisters, Sarah & Amy Ihrig; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Southwood Lutheran Church. Pastor Michael Ryan will officiate. Interment will be PRIVATE in Lincoln Memorial Park. At the request of the Ihrig family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Laura Ihrig, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:00AM
Southwood Lutheran Church
4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68516
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Laura's Memorial Service begins.
Feb 15
Private Burial
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Laura's Private Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News