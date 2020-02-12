Laura I. Ihrig, 57, of Lincoln, died on February 7, 2020. Ms. Ihrig was born September 20, 1962 to James & Clara (Thompson) Ihrig in Blair, NE. Preceded in death by her father. Survived by her daughter, Marcy (Kyle) Clark; granddaughter Elise Clark, mother, Clara Ihrig; sisters, Sarah & Amy Ihrig; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Southwood Lutheran Church. Pastor Michael Ryan will officiate. Interment will be PRIVATE in Lincoln Memorial Park. At the request of the Ihrig family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.