May 6, 1913 - September 6, 2019
Laura H. Luckhardt was born May 6, 1913, to Ernest & Hannah (Fett) Ridder on a farm West of Fairbury. She was the youngest of five children and enjoyed being the baby of the family. Laura graduated the 8th grade in a one room schoolhouse and then chose to stay on the farm to help her mother. In 1938 she married the love of her life, Allen A. Luckhardt, they moved to the Luckhardt family home four miles East of Hallam. Laura helped with the day to day chores, raiding chickens, pigs, and milking cows for 40 years. Al and Laura raised one daughter and helped raise her grandchildren. In 1978 they retired to Hallam and she continued to be an active member of the County Extension Club, Hallam UCC service circle, sewing group and church choir. Quilting, cake decorating, dancing and music were her favorite hobbies.
Laura was the sunshine of her family all wrapped up in a big hug. Faith, family and friends were the cornerstones of her life. She always had a positive attitude, sound advice, warm cookies or a rice crispy bar. In 2013 she moved to Crete to reside with her daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law Sid Conner. Laura moved to Tabitha, Crete, in 2017 where she enjoyed many games and dominos, bingo and cards with wonderful friends and incredible caregivers. Laura passed peacefully on September 6, 2019, with the love of her family surrounding her.
In going home Laura joins her parents, Ernest & Hannah Ridder; husband Allen Luckhardt; brothers Paul & Ernest Ridder; sisters Emma Witt and Alma Kasparek, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She leaves four generations as her legacy: daughter Cheryl & son-in-law Sid Conner, granddaughters Laura & husband Arthur Wilson Jr and Charo & John Gude; great-grandchildren Sidney & Cari Conner, Michael & Jordan Gude, tiffany Wilson and Dakota Wilson; great-great-grandchildren, Gage Conner, Ava Conner, Ayce Wilson Fuller and Quinn Gude. She loved her extended family, nieces and nephews as her own.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Monday, September 9, at Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Hallam United Congregation Church, Hallam.
To send flowers to the family of Laura Luckhardt, please visit Tribute Store.