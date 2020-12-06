Laura Fredericks Saf

August 30, 1954 - December 2, 2020

Laura Fredericks Saf, 66, of Lincoln passed away on December 2, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was born August 30, 1954 to Jack and Ruth (Neef) Fredericks in Oakland, NE, and graduated from Oakland-Craig High School and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts. She married Roger Saf on May 7, 1977, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. She lost her beloved husband of nearly 40 years to cancer in 2017.

Laura began golfing with her parents at the age of 8 at Oakland Golf Club, which led to a lifetime of service to the game Roger and she loved together. In 1996, she served as the General Chairman of the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln, and then became a longtime USGA committee member. As a board member of the Trans National Golf Association from 1997-2002, she was encouraged to attend USGA “rules school,” which led to a second career as a volunteer rules official. Laura officiated many USGA Championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open, before retiring in 2012 to spend more time with Roger.