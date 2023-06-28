LaSandra K. Brown

March 10, 1945 - June 17, 2023

LaSandra K. Brown, age 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Monarch Hospice Facility after a tough battle with cancer.

LaSandra was born in McCook, Nebraska on March 10, 1945 to Jack and Marie (Derr) Brown. She graduated from McCook High School in 1963. From there she attended McCook Jr. College and Kearney State College where she received an Associate of Arts degree in 1965. She then moved on to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1976. LaSandra worked for 30 years with Lincoln Electric System, retiring at age 62.

She married Jerry Puls in 1965, their marriage resulting in two children Michael Donovan Puls in 1968 and Michelle Dian Puls in 1969. The couple divorced in 1977. Their daughter Michelle passed away in 2018.

LaSandra enjoyed reading, chess, mah jongg, and photography. She also enjoyed a bit of acting and stage lighting, sound, etc., along with traveling the world. She volunteered, reading and making recordings for the visually impaired, delivering books to non-ambulatory patients at Tabitha, and printing bulletins, working the West Desk, and transcribing sermons at First Plymouth. She also volunteered with the American Cancer Society as a Road-to-Recovery driver, providing over 600 rides to get cancer patients to treatment.

She was a lifetime member of American Mesa and the UNL Alumni Association. She was also a part of other organizations such as Oblates of St. Benedict, American Civil Liberties Union, and the Sierra Club, as well as the book club and Thursday bible study group at First Plymouth.

She is preceded in death by her parents Marie and Jack, her daughter Michelle, and her loving dog George.

She is survived by her son Michael, and grandchildren Jack and Alex Puls.

A celebration of life will be held at First Plymouth Church on Thursday July 6th, 2023 at 1pm. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.