November 15, 1937 - August 29, 2019
Larry “Zeke” Isaacson, age 81, of Lincoln, passed away August 29, 2019. He was born November 15, 1937, in Holdrege to Phillip and Bertha (English) Isaacson. He is survived by his sons Ron Isaacson and Jeff Isaacson both of Lincoln.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Interment: Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to Berean Church or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be left at wyuka.com
