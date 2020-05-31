× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 21, 1941 - April 3, 2020

Larry Zadina, 78, entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2020 at his home in Hickman, Nebraska. He was born November 21, 1941 to Edward Zadina and Lillian (Skala) Zadina. They later moved to Wilber, Nebraska where he attended and graduated from Wilber High School. Following graduation, he moved to North Platte, NE and started his career in Fisheries with the Nebraska State Game and Parks Commission. He married Noreen (Broz) on April 20, 1963. In 1969, they moved to Lincoln and continued to work in Fisheries until his retirement in 1998 after serving 39 years with the Nebraska State Game and Parks Commission.

After retirement, he kept busy by working part time with the Brainard Public Schools, served as Butler County Board Supervisor, and was a Past Butler County Commissioner. He loved to fish with the grandkids, spend time with family, play cards or just sit around in conversation with friends and family. He was always the life of the party. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and a member of the St. Michael Knights of Columbus.