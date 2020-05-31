November 21, 1941 - April 3, 2020
Larry Zadina, 78, entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2020 at his home in Hickman, Nebraska. He was born November 21, 1941 to Edward Zadina and Lillian (Skala) Zadina. They later moved to Wilber, Nebraska where he attended and graduated from Wilber High School. Following graduation, he moved to North Platte, NE and started his career in Fisheries with the Nebraska State Game and Parks Commission. He married Noreen (Broz) on April 20, 1963. In 1969, they moved to Lincoln and continued to work in Fisheries until his retirement in 1998 after serving 39 years with the Nebraska State Game and Parks Commission.
After retirement, he kept busy by working part time with the Brainard Public Schools, served as Butler County Board Supervisor, and was a Past Butler County Commissioner. He loved to fish with the grandkids, spend time with family, play cards or just sit around in conversation with friends and family. He was always the life of the party. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and a member of the St. Michael Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Noreen Zadina; children, Sherri (Monte) Zysset of Roca, Terri (Terry) Chmelka of Valparaiso, Jolene (Randy) Deinert of Raymond, Kevin (Michele) Zadina of Lincoln, and Janelle (Chris) Benes of Valparaiso; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters Doloris Florian and Doris Maly; sisters-in-law Carol Prokop and Norene Broz; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother LaVerne Zadina, brothers-in-law, Jerome Florian, Milo Florian, Richard Broz and Dave Prokop, and nieces Linda Florian and Brenda Florian.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday June 6 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church (9101 S 78 St) with a rosary that starts at 10:00 AM. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation. The church would like all in attendance to bring their own masks and participate in social distancing. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
