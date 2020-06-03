Larry Zadina
Larry Zadina

Larry Zadina

November 21, 1941 - April 3, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday June 6 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church (9101 S 78 St) with a rosary starting at 10:00 AM. The church would like all in attendance to bring their own masks and participate in social distancing. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

