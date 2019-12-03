Larry W. Moats
Larry W. Moats

Larry W. Moats

October 20, 1937 - November 29, 2019

Larry W. Moats, 82, of Lincoln, Passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Born October 20, 1937 to Lloyd and Ruby Moats.

Larry is survived by his wife, LaJean; children, Todd Moats and Kristin (Wayne) Pence; grandsons, Nathan Pence (Emely Molina) and Kaleb Pence; 4 sisters; 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers. 

Funeral Service Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11am Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences: lincolnfh.com

