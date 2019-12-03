Larry W. Moats

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Larry is survived by his wife, LaJean; children, Todd Moats and Kristin (Wayne) Pence; grandsons, Nathan Pence (Emely Molina) and Kaleb Pence; 4 sisters; 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.