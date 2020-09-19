Larry S. Frost

A celebration of Larry's life will be held on the grounds of Calvary Community Church, 4400 N 1st St, Lincoln, NE, at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 21. The service will be held outdoors, and state and local COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. The family asks that attendees wear “gameday attire” to the service. The stage will be viewable for people who wish to stay in their cars to watch the service. There will be live audio of the service available on a closed-circuit AM radio feed for those who choose to stay in their vehicles. For anyone leaving their cars, a short walk up and down a grassy hill be required. Seating and standing room will also be available on the surrounding hillside and grassy areas. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com