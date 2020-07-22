March 8, 1949 - July 18, 2020
Larry R. Chamberlain, 71, of Lincoln, died on July 18, 2020. Mr. Chamberlain was born March 8, 1949 to Robert & Barbara (Rogers) Chamberlain in Lincoln, NE. Larry retired from the University of Nebraska Police Department. He graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School, served in the United States Navy and also worked for Cushman Motor Company.
Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his wife, Sherryl; daughter, Lisa (Bryon) Pachunka; grandchildren, Jadon, Trevor & Nick Pachunka.
A Graveside Service will be 3:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Calvary Cemetery. Fr. Brian Connor will Celebrate. The family will receive friends from 6:00P-8:00P on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
