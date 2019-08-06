February 21, 1931 - July 26, 2019
Larry N. Hill, 88 of Grand Island, formerly of Lincoln died Friday, July 26, 2019. Larry was born February 21, 1931 at Broken Bow the son of James and Margaret (McEwen) Hill.
Following high school Larry served in the U.S. Air Force from1951-1955. Mr. Hill was ranked as a Staff Sergeant prior to discharge. Following his military service, he drove a cab and worked as a butler to help pay his way through college. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Larry worked for IBM and then in the Nebraska State Capital as an IT Programmer.
Upon his retirement it took many to replace him. He was a member of the First-Plymouth Church in Lincoln. Larry sang in the church's choir having traveled and performed with the choir in Europe. He was a gifted musician playing piano, electronic organ, the accordion and harmonica. Some of his other enjoyments included competitive dance roller skating. Survivors include his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Sullivan and brother, Thomas Hill and many nieces, nephews and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Celebration of life service will be 10:30 AM Friday, August 9th at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust, Grand Island. Family will greet friends an hour before service time. Military honors will be provided by the U. S. Air Force and the United Veteran Honor Guard. Burial will take place at 2 PM Friday, August 9th in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Open Harvest in Lincoln.
