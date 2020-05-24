× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 19, 2020

Larry Matt Brown, 82, of Greer, South Carolina, passed away May 19, 2020. A native of Scotia, Nebraska, son of the late James Eugene and Neva Trump Brown, he was a retired employee of the State of Nebraska and a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife, Katherine Ann Houser Brown of the home; four daughters, Laurie Yeager (Rick Harfield) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Marcia Johnson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kristine Hayter (David) of Peachtree City, Georgia and Janeen Close (Bert) of Peachtree City, Georgia; a son, John Brown of Topeka, Kansas; two sisters, Beverly Taylor of Lincoln, Nebraska and Yvonne Cole of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 901 River Road, Greer, South Carolina 29651. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com

