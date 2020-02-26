Larry M. Rhynalds
August 1, 1944 - February 24, 2020

Larry M. Rhynalds, 75, of Wilber, NE, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 in Crete. He was born on August 1, 1944 to Harold and Irene (Bean) Rhynalds.

Survivors include his wife: Marjorie, children and spouses: Sheri and Todd Lampe, Robert “Bob” and Chris, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life: Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. The family will greet friends beginning at noon. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

Service information

Feb 28
Memorial Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
204 South School Street
Wilber, NE 68465
