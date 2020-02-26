August 1, 1944 - February 24, 2020

Larry M. Rhynalds, 75, of Wilber, NE, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 in Crete. He was born on August 1, 1944 to Harold and Irene (Bean) Rhynalds.

Survivors include his wife: Marjorie, children and spouses: Sheri and Todd Lampe, Robert “Bob” and Chris, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life: Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. The family will greet friends beginning at noon. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.

Service information First Evangelical Lutheran Church

204 South School Street

Wilber, NE 68465 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Memorial Service begins.